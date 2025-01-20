site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Trendon Watford: Remains out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Watford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Watford hasn't played since Dec. 16 due to a strained left hamstring. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Phoenix.
