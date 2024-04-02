Watford finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Monday's 133-111 loss to Indiana.

Watford led all bench players in Monday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from the field and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in his best offensive performance of the year. Watford set a new season high in scoring, surpassing the 20-point mark for the first time. Watford previously tallied a season-high point total March 25 when he posted 19 points, now having recorded at least 10 points in five straight outings off the bench.