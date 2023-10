Watford posted 12 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Thursday's 135-103 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Watford led all Nets players in free throw's made and attempted in Thursday's preseason victory while tallying a bench-high-tying point total against Ra'anana. Watford has had a strong preseason for Brooklyn through two games, averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 16.5 minutes per contest.