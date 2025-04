Watford will start in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

The 24-year-old will draw his first start of the 2024-25 campaign due to Jalen Wilson (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (back) being sidelined. Over his last five appearances, Watford has averaged 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 24.4 minutes per contest.