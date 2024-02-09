Watford closed with 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 loss to Cleveland.

Watford doesn't have a big role off the bench for the Nets, but he was trusted into a more prominent workload here, and he delivered by posting one of his best scoring marks of the campaign. It was just the second time he reached the 15-point plateau, and while he might see decent minutes off the bench going forward, he doesn't contribute enough to be a valuable asset in most fantasy formats outside of extremely deep leagues.