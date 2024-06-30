The Nets extended Watford a qualifying offer, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Brooklyn will have the opportunity to match opposing offers made to Watford. The 23-year-old appeared in 63 games with Brooklyn last season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds on 53/40/79 shooting splits across 13.6 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: Posts double-double in loss Friday•
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: Starting Friday•
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: Productive off bench Sunday•
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: Sets season high off bench in loss•
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: Leads bench in near double-double•
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: Scores season-high mark Monday•