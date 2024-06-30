Share Video

The Nets extended Watford a qualifying offer, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Brooklyn will have the opportunity to match opposing offers made to Watford. The 23-year-old appeared in 63 games with Brooklyn last season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds on 53/40/79 shooting splits across 13.6 minutes.

