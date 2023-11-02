Watford recorded 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 win over the Heat.

Watford wasn't part of the Nets' rotation over the first three games of the season, but he saw double-digit minutes Wednesday and contributed in multiple areas. Part of his uptick in playing time may have been due to Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) being unavailable, and even though Watford had an encouraging performance, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to maintain consistent minutes once the team is healthier.