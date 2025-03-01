Watford is out for Saturday's game versus the Pistons due to left hamstring injury management, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Watford will sit out the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back Saturday for precautionary reasons. Jalen Wilson and Day'Ron Shapre could receive increased playing time in his absence. Watford's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with San Antonio.
