Watford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Watford has missed five straight games with a strained left hamstring and was slated for re-evaluation roughly one week after Dec. 19. There has yet to be an update on Watford's recovery, and he's listed as out on the Nets' initial injury report for Sunday's contest. It's unclear how close he is to returning, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday against Toronto.