Watford (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Raptors, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Watford is considered day-to-day with soreness in his left hamstring. He did not play in the second half of Monday's loss to Cleveland, but it's unclear if he'll be ready in time for Saturday's game against the Jazz. Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney could see a bump in minutes in the meantime.