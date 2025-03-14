Watford (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Boston, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.

Watford will miss his second outing over the club's last four due to left hamstring injury management. His next chance to play will come in the second half of the club's back-to-back set during Sunday's matchup against Atlanta. Jalen Wilson and Day'Ron Sharpe are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Watford, Noah Clowney (ankle) and Nic Claxton (rest) being sidelined.