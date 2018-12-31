Nets' Treveon Graham: Assigned to G League
The Nets assigned Graham (hamstring) to the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
The decision to send Graham to the G League implies that the Nets are confident he's back to full health again after a torn left hamstring sidelined him for more than two months. The VCU product was a rotation member through Brooklyn's first two games, but he'll presumably need to regain condition in G League contests before he returns to the parent club. If he shows well during his stint with Long Island, there's a chance he could fill a light role off the bench for Brooklyn.
