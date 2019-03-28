Nets' Treveon Graham: Cleared to play
Graham (shoulder) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Sixers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Graham was initially deemed questionable with a sore shoulder, but it looks as though the issue was never anything serious, and he's expected to be available in his usual role Thursday night.
