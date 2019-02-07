Nets' Treveon Graham: Decent contributions in win
Graham registered 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and two steals in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Nuggets.
Graham was one of four players within the starting five to finish in double figures, and he shot an impressive 66.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 6-5 guard is knocking down 36.7 percent of his threes over his previous five contests, although his season average sits at 21.8 percent through 17 contests. Graham does warrant a look in deep leagues given his recent production, but his 4.7 ppg and 3.3 rpg average on the year does little to establish much confidence with prospective fantasy owners.
