Graham is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks with back soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Graham has started the last 20 games he's played in, averaging 23.1 minutes in those starts. If Graham is unable to play, Rodions Kurucs or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson would likely move into the starting five. Both would likely see an increased role if Graham were to miss the game. More information on Graham's status should come out following the team's shootaround on Monday.