Nets' Treveon Graham: Good to go vs. Bulls
Graham (back) is not listed on the Nets' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Chicago, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Graham was held out of Monday's loss to Boston due to a minor back issue, but he'll be back to availability on the second night of a back-to-back set. Graham had started the previous seven games, averaging 7.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 27.4 minutes over that span.
