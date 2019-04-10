Graham will start at small forward in Wednesday's game against the Heat.

With DeMarre Carroll sitting out Wednesday's regular season finale with a sprained wrist, Graham will be thrust into the starting five. With Joe Harris (foot) also out, the Nets will be pretty light on wing depth, which means Graham is likely in for a larger role than usual Wednesday.

