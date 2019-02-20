Nets' Treveon Graham: Not on injury report for Thursday
Graham (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Graham was away from the team for last Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to personal reasons, but following the All-Star break, he's back with Brooklyn and good to go Thursday.
