Nets' Treveon Graham: Officially out vs. Cavs
Graham (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
As expected, given his doubtful tag, Graham will be sidelined for the second straight game while he continues to nurse a sore back. Rodions Kurucs is in line to make a second straight start in Graham's absence Wednesday.
