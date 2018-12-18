Nets' Treveon Graham: On assignment in G League
The Nets assigned Graham (hamstring) to the G League's Long Island Nets on Saturday, Peter Botte of Newsday reports. "He's practiced a little bit, but that one I don't want to put a date on it yet," coach Kenny Atkinson said, regarding Graham's potential return to Brooklyn. "That's obviously good news, that he's starting to participate in practice and in some game activities. But no timetable for him."
Now that he's practicing again, Graham could soon suit up in games for the G League affiliate, which would signal that a return to Brooklyn is around the corner. The third-year shooting guard held a minor role off the bench prior to being shut down in late October with the hamstring injury, appearing in two contests and logging 27 total minutes.
