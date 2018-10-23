Nets' Treveon Graham: Out for two months
Graham was diagnosed with a torn left hamstring Tuesday and has been ruled out for two months, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Graham suffered the injury in Friday's game against the Knicks, and, as expected, it will keep him on the sideline for a significant amount of time. Graham is a deep bench option on the Nets, so his absence likely won't have much of an impact on the team's rotation.
