Nets' Treveon Graham: Plays 12 minutes in Friday's win
Graham (hamstring) had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.
Graham (hamstring) made his first appearance since Oct. 19, having spent the last few months on the injured list. Graham has earned double-digit minutes in all three appearances, but he went scoreless in the first two and didn't exactly fill it up in this one.
