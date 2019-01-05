Graham (hamstring) had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Graham (hamstring) made his first appearance since Oct. 19, having spent the last few months on the injured list. Graham has earned double-digit minutes in all three appearances, but he went scoreless in the first two and didn't exactly fill it up in this one.