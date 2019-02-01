Graham had three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 loss to the Spurs.

Graham drew another start with Caris LeVert (foot), Allen Crabbe (knee), Jared Dudley (out), and Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb) all out. Dudley and Crabbe are likely the closest to returning, which could result in Graham returning to a reserve role. Nevertheless, Graham has made a strong impact defensively, chasing some of the top perimeter players over the last few weeks while averaging over 24 minutes per game across 13 appearances in January. Still, even during his recent surge he's only been viable in deep leagues.