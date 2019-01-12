Nets' Treveon Graham: Plays 29 minutes in Friday's start
Graham had five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to the Raptors.
Graham drew his first start of 2018-19 with Jared Dudley (hamstring) sidelined. Graham's reputation is that of a reliable three-point shooter, albeit in a small sample size (97 career games), but he has struggled from beyond the arc through seven appearances this season. Given the team's offensive strategy, Graham's ability to continue earning playing time, even while Dudley and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) are injured, will likely hinge on whether that outside shot starts falling.
