Nets' Treveon Graham: Progressing towards return
Graham (hamstring) has progressed to running and is set to undergo an MRI later in the week, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Graham's expected return is still a ways off, but he believes he's recovering at a good pace to this point. He'll have an MRI in the near future to ensure everything is healing correctly, and he should be back near the end of December barring any major setbacks.
