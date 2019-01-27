Nets' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Monday's contest
Graham (lower back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Graham was tagged with a sore lower back on Sunday's injury report. The severity of the issue is unclear, but given his questionable designation, the injury is not believed to be too serious. More updates for Graham will likely come closer to Monday's tip.
More News
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Scores 21 points in shootout•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Plays 29 minutes in Friday's start•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Will draw first start as Net•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Plays 12 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: To be called up, available Friday•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Set for G League action Wednesday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....