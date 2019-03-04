Nets' Treveon Graham: Ruled out Monday
Graham (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Graham was doubtful coming in due to a sore back, and he'll ultimately be sidelined as the Nets continue to chase a postseason berth. With Graham out, Rodions Kurucs, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and DeMarre Carroll could all see slight bumps in minutes.
