Graham (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

A sore lower back will keep Graham from suiting up Monday, opening up a spot in the starting lineup for DeMarre Carroll or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to fill. With the Nets playing a back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Graham sidelined until Thursday's game against the Spurs.