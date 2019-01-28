Nets' Treveon Graham: Ruled out Monday
Graham (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
A sore lower back will keep Graham from suiting up Monday, opening up a spot in the starting lineup for DeMarre Carroll or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to fill. With the Nets playing a back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Graham sidelined until Thursday's game against the Spurs.
