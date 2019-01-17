Graham registered 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and five rebounds across 32 minutes Wednesday against the Rockets.

Graham posted his most impressive outing of the season, shooting with efficiency in a 145-142 overtime victory in Houston. Although Wednesday's scoring output likely isn't maintainable for the 25-year-old guard, he could see a few more starts with Jared Dudley still on the shelf with a lingering hamstring injury. In Graham's three starts this year, he's averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per contest.