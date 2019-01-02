Graham (hamstring) was assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets and is scheduled to play in the affiliate's game Wednesday against the Erie BayHawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Graham has shuttled between both Brooklyn and Long Island the last few days to put in some practice time, with the organization apparently comfortable with the progress he's made since injuring his hamstring in late October. He'll now be in line for his first game action in more than two months Wednesday, with his performance in that outing likely to dictate whether or not he's recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game in Memphis.