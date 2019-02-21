Nets' Treveon Graham: Set to start Thursday
Graham will start Thursday's game against the Blazers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Graham was held out of the Nets' final game before the break, but he'll return to the starting lineup Thursday for what will be his 15th straight active start. The Nets will go with Joe Harris at the other forward spot, with Caris LeVert and D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt.
More News
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Not on injury report for Thursday•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Decent contributions in win•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Plays 25 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Good to go vs. Bulls•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: Ruled out Monday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...