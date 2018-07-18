Nets' Treveon Graham: Signs with Nets

Graham signed a two-year contract with the Nets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Graham hit free agency in late June after the Hornets opted not to tender him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent. The 24-year-old's deal is fully guaranteed for the first season, as he comes off averaging 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over 16.7 minutes in 63 games last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories