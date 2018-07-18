Nets' Treveon Graham: Signs with Nets

Graham signed a two-year contract with the Nets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Graham hit free agency in late June after the Hornets opted not to tender him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent. The 24-year-old's deal is fully guaranteed for the first season, as he comes off averaging 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over 16.7 minutes in 63 games last season.