Nets' Treveon Graham: To be called up, available Friday
Graham (hamstring) will be called up to the NBA and available for Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Graham will suit up for Brooklyn for the first time since injuring his hamstring at the beginning of the year. During the first two games of the season, he totaled 27 minutes, and it's possible coach Kenny Atkinson will look for him to see minutes in the 10-20 range moving forward. It's possible Graham's role will be cleared up closer to tipoff.
