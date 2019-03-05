Nets' Treveon Graham: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Graham (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Graham is in danger of missing his second straight contest due to a sore back. He'll likely test the injury in morning shootaround or pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is made. Rodions Kurucs drew the spot start in Graham's stead Monday and could do so again if Graham remains shelved.
