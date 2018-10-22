Nets' Treveon Graham: Will be 'out a while'
Graham (hamstring) remains without a return timetable, Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.
Graham sustained a hamstring injury during Friday's matchup with the Knicks and was held out of Saturday's loss to Indiana. While the team hasn't provided much in terms of detail, the expectation is that Graham could end up missing several games. At this point, it feels safe to rule him out for at least Wednesday's and Friday's games against Cleveland and New Orleans, respectively.
