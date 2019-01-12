Nets' Treveon Graham: Will draw first start as Net
Graham will draw his first start as a Net on Friday against the Raptors.
With Jared Dudley (hamstring) on the shelf, coach Kenny Atkinson will opt to start the third-year man out of VCU. Graham has played eight games this season and is averaging 2.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 16.3 minutes.
