Nets' Treveon Graham: Won't return Friday
Graham has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Knicks after suffering a hamstring injury, Anthony Puccio of the Nets Daily reports.
Graham made his way to the locker room after suffering an injury in the first half, and he'd later be shut down for the rest of the contest. The extent of the issue remains unknown, but more information should surface following the game.
