Nets' Trevor Booker: Another great effort off bench
Booker accumulated 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Friday's 126-121 win over the Magic.
Just one game after dropping 20 points and 10 boards off the bench, Booker nearly did it again Friday. While this sort of production probably isn't sustainable, getting Booker involved seems like a point of emphasis for the Nets this season.
