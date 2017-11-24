Nets' Trevor Booker: Appears set to play
Booker (ankle) appears set to play in Friday's game against Portland.
The Nets haven't officially confirmed Booker's status after deeming him probable on Thursday, but the widespread belief is that the forward will be available off the bench. Booker missed Wednesday's loss to Cleveland and was limited to only nine minutes in the team's previous game against Golden State.
