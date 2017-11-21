Nets' Trevor Booker: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Booker (ankle) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and should be considered day-to-day moving forward, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.

Booker left Sunday's game against the Warriors after spraining his left ankle. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, with more word on his availability likely coming following that day's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jarrett Allen, Quincy Acy and Tyler Zeller are all candidates to see extra run.