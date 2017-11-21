Nets' Trevor Booker: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Booker (ankle) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and should be considered day-to-day moving forward, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.
Booker left Sunday's game against the Warriors after spraining his left ankle. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, with more word on his availability likely coming following that day's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jarrett Allen, Quincy Acy and Tyler Zeller are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.