Nets' Trevor Booker: Double-doubles in win over Dallas

Booker collected 16 points (8-13 FG), 10 rebounds and two assists in a 109-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Booker has now reached double figures in six of his last eight games, despite the fact that he left one of those games after nine minutes with an injury. What he gives this team is a rare veteran presence, as he's arguably the best defender and bestrebounder on this team. What remains to be seen is if he stays on this roster, as he's a prime trade candidate for a playoff contender. That would ultimately kill his fantasy value, as the 23 minutes he's playing for Brooklyn would be harder to match on a deeper roster.