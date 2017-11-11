Nets' Trevor Booker: Expected to return Saturday

Booker (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Utah.

Booker has missed the previous four games with a sore lower-back, but the probable designation suggests he'll be back in action Saturday night. If that is, indeed, the case, the veteran would likely move back into a consistent reserve role as one of the first bigs off the bench.

