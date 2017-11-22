Nets' Trevor Booker: Goes through morning shootaround
Booker (ankle) went through shootaround, but remains questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
According to Lewis, Booker "worked pretty hard" during shootaround, so it sounds like he's doing everything he can to get game ready. Booker has started at center the last three games and should do so again if he's ultimately cleared. For now, he can be considered a game-time call and he may have to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before a final decision is made.
More News
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Doubtful to return with ankle sprain•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Starting at center Tuesday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Productive against old squad in return•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Available Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...