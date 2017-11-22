Nets' Trevor Booker: Goes through morning shootaround

Booker (ankle) went through shootaround, but remains questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

According to Lewis, Booker "worked pretty hard" during shootaround, so it sounds like he's doing everything he can to get game ready. Booker has started at center the last three games and should do so again if he's ultimately cleared. For now, he can be considered a game-time call and he may have to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before a final decision is made.