Nets' Trevor Booker: Out again Tuesday
Booker (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Booker will now miss his third straight game as he continues to nurse some lower back soreness. His next opportunity to return won't be until Friday in Portland, but in his absence, expect both Quincy Acy and Tyler Zeller to take on the frontcourt minutes off the bench once again.
