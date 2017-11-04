Nets' Trevor Booker: Out Friday vs. Lakers

Booker (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker is dealing with a sore lower back and while it's not overly serious, the Nets don't want to risk aggravating it further, so he'll get the night off Friday. With Booker out, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, DeMarre Carroll and Tyler Zeller could all pick up extra minutes in the frontcourt. Booker's next opportunity to take the court will be Monday against the Suns.

