Nets' Trevor Booker: Out Friday
Booker (back) will be sidelined for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.
Booker will miss his fourth consecutive game Friday while dealing with a sore lower back, despite participating in Thursday's practice. In his stead, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and DeMarre Carroll will probably see the bulk of the minutes at power forward, while Timofey Mozgov will seemingly handle a significant workload at center while Tyler Zeller (illness) is also sidelined.
