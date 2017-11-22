Nets' Trevor Booker: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers
Booker (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Booker was able to go through the team's shootaround Wednesday morning after suffering a sprained ankle previously. However, despite the optimism for his availability, the Nets ultimately decided it was in Booker's best interest to sit out after testing the injury out during pregame warmups. Booker's next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Trail Blazers, but in his place, Tyler Zeller will start and should see increased playing time, while Jarrett Allen and Quincy Acy should also benefit off the bench.
