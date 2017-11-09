Nets' Trevor Booker: Participates in Thursday's practice

Booker (back) participated in Thursday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker has missed the last three games with lower back soreness, but his return to practice Thursday is surely encouraging for the Nets' upcoming back-to-back set this weekend. Expect an update on Booker's status for Friday's game in Portland to come after the team's morning shootaround.

