Nets' Trevor Booker: Probable to play vs. Blazers

Booker (ankle) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Blazers.

Booker was held out of Wednesday's game against Cleveland with a sprained ankle, but at this point it looks as though he'll only miss one contest. Prior to the injury, the 29-year-old had strung together three straight double-digit scoring efforts, while averaging 6.0 rebounds per game during that span.

