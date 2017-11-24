Nets' Trevor Booker: Probable to play vs. Blazers
Booker (ankle) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Blazers.
Booker was held out of Wednesday's game against Cleveland with a sprained ankle, but at this point it looks as though he'll only miss one contest. Prior to the injury, the 29-year-old had strung together three straight double-digit scoring efforts, while averaging 6.0 rebounds per game during that span.
