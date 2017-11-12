Nets' Trevor Booker: Productive against old squad in return

Booker (back) provided 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Jazz.

Booker's scoring total was tops on the second unit as he managed a strong return from a four-game absence due to his back injury. The veteran forward has generally been productive when healthy this season, posting double-digit scoring totals in five of nine contests and averaging just over seven boards per game. Booker's secure role in the frontcourt rotation keeps him a serviceable fantasy option in deeper formats and a viable, cost-saving DFS play.